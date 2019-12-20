How to spend your retirement savings without paying a tax penalty

You've saved for retirement for decades. Now what? Time to think about how to draw down your money in a smart way.

The IRS currently requires savers to make withdrawals from their retirement accounts starting at age 70½. However, this week the Senate passed a bill that would raise that age to 72, among other changes. The measure now will head to President Trump, who is expected to sign it into law.

"They've allowed you to defer taxes, but they need to come collecting at some point," said Arielle O'Shea, a retirement and investing expert at personal finance website NerdWallet.

The dreaded required minimum distribution, or RMD, applies to most individual retirement accounts, as well as work-based accounts such as 401(k) and 403(b) plans. One exception is the Roth IRA, to which after-tax contributions are made.

However, inherited Roth IRAs are subject to the requirements. The bill just passed in the Senate would also require certain beneficiaries who inherit retirement accounts to spend down the money within a decade.

And while savers would have to start emptying their account at 72, the law would allow them to keep contributing to it so long as they're still bringing in income.

Your first mandatory withdrawal typically must be taken by April 1 after the year you've turned 70½ (or soon, 72). Following that, you'll need to take them by Dec. 31 of each year.

You could have more time with your 401(k) if you're still working and your employer allows it. In those cases, you don't have to start drawing down your account until April 1 of the year following the one you retired.

"This break never applies to your IRA, even if you're still working," said Ed Slott, a retirement savings expert.