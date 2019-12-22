Robert Shiller: A Trump effect could drive the record market rally through 2020

Nobel-prize winning economist Robert Shiller believes the record market rally could last months — if not more.

He suggests there's an emotional high gripping the market right now that shows little signs of fading.

"I put Trump as the primary cause of the recent strength in the market," the Yale University professor told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "He's a motivational speaker. We've never had a motivational speaker president before. He knows how to create animal spirits."

Shiller, who won the Nobel Prize in 2013, is known for predicting the 2000 stock market plunge and the 2006 housing bubble. He wrote this year's book "Narrative Economics," which digs into the idea that popular stories help drive economic events.

It's a concept that applies to the current market dynamics and the importance of psychology, according to Shiller.

"It may not be so logical. It may be more, as I said, of animal spirits," he said. "This is an emotion that you feel at a certain time that you sense you see in other people. So when you see other people feeling confident about the market, you feel more confident yourself."

Even though Shiller also cites a strong economy for market gains, he warns there could be a big price to pay down the line as valuations climb.

He builds his case by highlighting the Shiller PE Ratio, known as CAPE. It shows the price-to-earnings ratio based on average inflation-adjusted earnings over the past 10 years is at an uncomfortable level, right now.