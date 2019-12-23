2019 likely won't top last year's record box office haul, but it could be the secret to 2020's success

With just days left before the New Year, it doesn't look like the 2019 box office will be able to top 2018's record-breaking haul.

As of Sunday, the U.S. box office had tallied around $10.83 billion in ticket sales, about $1 billion shy of 2018′s total.

With a traditional holiday turnout — around $400 million to $600 million over the eight days from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31 — the domestic box office will likely end the year just under 4% behind 2018, according to data from Comscore.

While admissions were similar in 2019 compared to 2018, ticket prices were lower, by a few cents, from the previous year and subscription ticket deals were on the rise. This contributed to the lower box office haul in 2019, but wasn't the only factor.

Several 2019 blockbusters didn't perform as well as expected — "Godzillia: King of Monsters," "Men in Black: International," "Hellboy," "Dark Phoenix" and "Gemini Man" — and the year didn't have the benefit of a strong slate of December movie releases that helped boost 2018's ticket sales.

2018 profited from movies like "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "The Greatest Showman," all of which were released in 2017 but played well into January and February. The 2017 titles that played through the first part of 2018 accounted for $958.1 million, according to data from Comscore.