This 'deal' could cost you 27.5 times more interest. Here's what to avoid when shopping this season

As shoppers scramble to take advantage of seasonal deals, there's one offer you probably don't want to jump on.

Store credit card deals may sound like a steal. However, beware the fine print that can cost you more than you bargained for, according to recent research from personal finance website WalletHub.

Watch for terms like "0% interest" or "special financing." That's because after the initial offer, those low introductory deals can become much more expensive — including retroactive interest on your initial balance.

For example, if you buy an $800 TV and have a $20 balance when a six-month introductory offer runs out, you will be charged interest on the entire $800 purchase.

"That extends the timeline you had thought that you would be paid off by that much longer," said Jill Gonzalez, senior analyst at personal finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub found that shoppers can spend as much as 27.5 times more on interest with deferred-interest deals compared with a 0% credit card.