Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 27, 2018.

The Dow was up about 23.87 points or 0.08% to 28,645.26, while the S&P 500 was unchanged at 3,240.02, notching its fifth straight week of gains. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.17% to 9,006.62. Three major averages all hit new intraday highs in the session.

A year-end rally in December has already ushered the U.S. equity indexes to historic levels and within reach of the market's best calendar year in more than two decades.

The S&P 500, up already 29.3% in 2019, is inches away from reaching historic proportions. The benchmark will post its best year since 1997 with an annual gain of more than 29.6%.