Disney accounted for nearly 40% of the 2019 US box office

2019 has been Disney's year at the box office.
The company had six movies surpass the $1 billion mark — has a likely seventh on the way — and has grossed more than $10 billion at the global box office.
In the U.S., Disney-produced films tallied more than $3.72 billion at the box office, beating the record it set in 2018 of $3.09 billion, the most of any studio in history.
With the total U.S. box office currently hovering around $11.26 billion, Disney-produced films account for about 33% of the total market. Combine Disney-produced films with that of 20th Century Fox, which the company acquired earlier this year, and Disney as a whole represented 38% of the U.S. movie industry's haul in 2019, according to data from Comscore.
Disney's closest competitor, Warner Bros., accounted for 13.8%
Disney has been steadily increasing its market share over the last decade. In 2008, Disney accounted for only 10.5% of the U.S. box office. A number of strategic acquisitions, including the purchase of Marvel and Lucasfilm, has made the company a powerhouse.
Last year, Disney-produced films represented 26.3% of the U.S. industry.
Disney packed 2019 with major releases as it prepared the launch of its streaming service, Disney+. Seven of the 10 films released solely under the Disney banner were in the top eight highest-grossing movies of the year.
"Spider-Man: Far From Home" was the only film in the top eight that was not distributed by Disney. However, Disney-owned Marvel Studios helped produce the film alongside Sony.
Next year, Disney will release another strong slate of blockbusters. Coming to theaters in 2020 is "Jungle Cruise," "Mulan," "Black Widow," "The Eternals," "Onward," "Soul" and "Raya and the Last Dragon," among others. The company will also have several Fox films like "Free Guy," "West Side Story" and "The King's Man."
Disclosure: Comcast, the parent company of CNBC, owns Universal.