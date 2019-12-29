Disney accounted for nearly 40% of the 2019 US box office

2019 has been Disney's year at the box office.

The company had six movies surpass the $1 billion mark — has a likely seventh on the way — and has grossed more than $10 billion at the global box office.

In the U.S., Disney-produced films tallied more than $3.72 billion at the box office, beating the record it set in 2018 of $3.09 billion, the most of any studio in history.

With the total U.S. box office currently hovering around $11.26 billion, Disney-produced films account for about 33% of the total market. Combine Disney-produced films with that of 20th Century Fox, which the company acquired earlier this year, and Disney as a whole represented 38% of the U.S. movie industry's haul in 2019, according to data from Comscore.

Disney's closest competitor, Warner Bros., accounted for 13.8%

Disney has been steadily increasing its market share over the last decade. In 2008, Disney accounted for only 10.5% of the U.S. box office. A number of strategic acquisitions, including the purchase of Marvel and Lucasfilm, has made the company a powerhouse.

Last year, Disney-produced films represented 26.3% of the U.S. industry.

Disney packed 2019 with major releases as it prepared the launch of its streaming service, Disney+. Seven of the 10 films released solely under the Disney banner were in the top eight highest-grossing movies of the year.