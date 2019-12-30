European markets seen lower amid holiday trading activity

European markets are set to open lower Monday despite hitting record highs last week amid quieter trading during the holiday season.

The FTSE 100 is seen lower by 5 points at 7,629; the German DAX is set to open lower by 45 points at 13,292; and the CAC 40 is seen down by 12 points at 6,025; according to IG.

European shares hit record highs last Friday amid overall optimism in future trade links between the U.S. and China. The two largest world economies are set to sign a phase one trade deal in January.

Elsewhere, the Chinese central bank said over the weekend that it will use the loan prime rate as a new benchmark for pricing current floating-rate loans, Reuters reported.

In corporate news, Italy is postponing until early 2020 the announcement of the sale of its stake in ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Reuters reported.

The data calendar is thin with only inflation numbers out of Belgium expected at 11 a.m. London time.