'The days of a national minimum wage are really over,' staffing expert declares

The need to adjust the federally mandated base pay is moot thanks to the strength and present dynamics of the U.S. economy, staffing expert Tom Gimbel told CNBC on Monday.

"The days of a national minimum wage are really over," Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, said on "The Exchange." "That's why the interesting thing about this economy is [that] now you're seeing companies out of New York and out of San Francisco, specifically, that are opening up other offices in other parts of the country."

Wages are already increasing in America, a trend that is "being fueled" by government action and regulation at the state and local levels, he said of the bump in pay that workers reportedly saw last month.

Wages rose 4.5% year over year for the bottom 25% of earners, while pay for the top 25% of earners grew 2.9%, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta statistics show. The numbers came during another reading of stronger-than-expected job gains in November. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%, the lowest mark since 1969, according to the Labor Department.

Almost two dozen states boosted their minimum wage laws in 2019, and more wage increases are planned in the new year. Gimbel, whose company is based in Chicago, connected the move to increase the base hourly pay in 21 states, in addition to municipalities such as New York City, to the country's strong economy.

"While [the pay boost] is done by the government, they're doing it as a result of the organic economic growth," Gimbel said. "It's an indirect result of the great economy and of the companies doing this."