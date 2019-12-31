US futures point to a slightly higher open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Tuesday morning, ahead of the last trading day of 2019.

At around 1:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures climbed 31 points, indicating a slightly higher open of 29 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes were also marginally higher.

U.S. equities dropped from their all-time highs on Monday as investors opted for less risk. Trading has also been impacted by a lower activity due to the holiday season. Nonetheless, the S&P is on track to see its best yearly performance since 2013.

Traders are set to enter the new year with international trade and political developments on their horizon. The U.S. is set to sign a first-phase trade deal with China in January, it will also have to solve some trade differences with Europe, and later in the year, U.S. voters will have to choose a new president.

In terms of data on Tuesday, there will be consumer confidence numbers at 10 a.m. ET and the Dallas Fed services figures will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.