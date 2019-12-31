How to turn off promotional notifications from Apple on your iPhone

Customers look at the Apple's new iPhone 11 series smartphones in an Apple retail store on East Nanjing Road in Shanghai.

Apple sends push notifications advertising its services and other Apple-related announcements to your phone. You might have seen them: they advertise new iPhones, Apple Arcade and more. They're easy to turn off if you don't want them, but you need to know where to look.

Apple uses these alerts to send you announcements, recommendations, updates and special offers for Apple services. As Apple develops its growing services business, garnering new subscribers to these services, and keeping people using iPhones, will become more important for the company.

For example, last year Apple sent notifications about new iPhones and payment plans. Earlier this year, Apple sent notifications to iPhones advertising a 3-month free Apple Music trial for lapsed subscribers. Most recently, In December, some Apple Arcade subscribers received a push notification about "Ultimate Rivals," a new game that had been added to the Apple Arcade subscription.

It can be a little much for users who don't want these notifications.

Apple provides tools to limit and control the alerts iPhones receive from third party applications. Apple's guidelines even strongly discourage push notifications for "advertising, promotions, or direct marketing purposes." Promotional push notifications are permitted, and if app makers are thoughtful about what they push, they can send marketing push notifications, CNBC reported in June.

Here's what you do to turn them off: