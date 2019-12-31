If you hit the $220 million Powerball jackpot, this is your tax bill

If your New Year's Day celebration ends up including a $220 million Powerball jackpot win, remember that Uncle Sam tends to be a party crasher. After more than eight weeks with no jackpot winner, the lottery game's top prize has climbed to $220 million for Wednesday night's drawing. And while the odds are stacked against players hitting the big prize — your chance is about 1 in 292 million — the IRS always gets a slice. Whether you take the jackpot as an annuity spread out over three decades or as an immediate, reduced lump sum, 24% is withheld for federal taxes. However, the current top marginal rate of 37% would mean owing the federal government a lot more.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

"There is still a sizable tax bill coming, for sure," said April Walker, lead manager for tax practice and ethics at the American Institute of CPAs. "Winners have to plan for any additional amount that will be due ... to the IRS and the state," she said. For Wednesday night's $220 million Powerball drawing, the cash option is $149.2 million. The 24% federal withholding would reduce that amount by $35.8 million, leaving you with $113.4 million. Assuming you had no reductions to your taxable income — such as large charitable contributions — another 13%, or $19.4 million, would be due to the IRS at tax time (which would be April 2021 for jackpots claimed in 2020). That would be $55.2 million in all going to Uncle Sam, leaving you with a cool $94 million.