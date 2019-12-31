The Trump administration will ban flavored e-cigarette pods, with exceptions for menthol and tobacco flavors

The Trump administration will ban flavored e-cigarette pods, with the exception of menthol and tobacco flavors, and flavored liquid nicotine products commonly sold in vape shops, a senior white house official told CNBC, requesting anonymity because the information is confidential.

The salvo to vape shop owners was made easier by a provision in the $1.4 trillion spending package that Trump signed earlier this month, prohibiting the sale of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products to people under the age of 21, the official said.

That new restriction is likely to damper teen vaping, regardless of the administration's approach to flavored pods. A report from National Institutes of Health's annual Monitoring the Future survey earlier this month said that 14% of high school seniors said they vaped marijuana in the previous month, nearly double the rate from 2018.

The decision, though, may not be strong enough for anti-vaping groups. It could not be immediately determined whether the new guidance will allow the sale of bottles used to refill vaping devices. Kids have begun to use those devices, sold in vape shops and convenience stores, to refill their vaping pods with products and flavors of their own choice.

It may have a limited impact on vaping industry leader Juul, which, under intense scrutiny, has already halted the sale of its flavors in the U.S., aside from menthol, Virginia tobacco and classic tobacco. It will likely be a blow to Juul rival, NJOY, which looked to benefit from Juul's flavor retreat with the sale its own blueberry flavors in stores.

The new guidance may be welcomed by tobacco companies, whose vaping competition will now need to abide by the same regulatory playing field, said one industry insider. Tobacco companies like Altria, PMI Group, Japan Tobacco, British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands, have faced waning sales as smokers are dying, quitting or switching to e-cigarettes.

Amid that pressure, Altria shelled out $12.8 billion investment for a stake in Juul, in hopes of capturing a slice of its once explosive growth.

The news, first reported by the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter, is expected to be formally rolled out Friday, the official said. The official cautioned that nothing is definite until the announcement has been made.

The Washington Post and The New York Times also reported the pending ban.