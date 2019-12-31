These are the work perks job seekers really want

For those considering a career change, the year ahead looks particularly promising.

With the unemployment rate at a 50-year low and U.S. companies adding many more jobs than expected, 2020 could be the year to land a new job, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But not just any job will do.

Job seekers are looking for positions with flexibility and generous amounts of time off, according to a recent online poll of more than 1,500 working adults conducted in August by employee benefits provider Unum.

While paid time off continues to top the list, student loan repayment and lifestyle benefits — such as gym memberships and onsite healthy food options — are gaining steam among most desired work perks, Unum found.

"Today, employees are seeking more work/life balance, whether that's in traditional paid time off or paid leave benefits," said Laurie Mitchell, assistant vice president of global wellbeing and health at Unum.

"People want meaning beyond work," said Harley Lippman, the CEO of staffing firm Genesis10, particularly millennials who now comprise roughly half of the American workforce, according to the Pew Research Center.

"What they look for is a great work experience, especially flexibility," Lippman said.