This decade saw Warren Buffett finally turn his back on IBM and jump big time into Apple

As we get ready to say goodbye to the 2010s, CNBC.com is taking a look back at the key players, events and transformations from Wall Street to Silicon Valley to corporate America to the White House that shaped a "Decade of Disruption." In the lead-up to New Year's Day 2020, CNBC's online journalists will be exploring the moments that defined the past 10 years for your money and set the table for the next decade and beyond. One of Warren Buffett's biggest investment mistakes, IBM, played out over an agonizing seven-year stretch this decade, which saw the stock plummet along with the company's fortunes. However, the Berkshire Hathaway chief was undaunted by his misstep in technology, a sector he generally avoided as a self-admitted Luddite. While fully exiting IBM in the early part of 2018, Buffett simultaneously revealed to CNBC that Berkshire Hathaway amassed an even bigger stake in Apple, which by late 2019 would become his most valuable holding. Berkshire's transition out of IBM and in to Apple marked a changing of the guard in technology. IBM and Apple, rival computer-makers in the 1980s, took very different paths over the years, with IBM struggling to capitalize on its focus on enterprise and Apple emerging and thriving as a dominant force in consumer electronics with the iPhone.

Berkshire started buying IBM shares in 2011

Buffett's IBM debacle began in November 2011 when he said on "Squawk Box" that Berkshire Hathaway bought 64 million shares at an average price of $170 each, valuing the stake at the time at $10.7 billion. Buffett said he went against his no-tech-company-rule because he'd been "hit between the eyes" by how IBM finds and keeps clients. "It's a company that helps IT departments do their job better," he added. "There is a lot of continuity to it." However, by the time he told CNBC's Becky Quick in May 2018 that Berkshire Hathaway no longer owned any IBM stock, the tech company had suffered nearly six years of declining revenue and a share price sinking into the mid-$140 range.

Wasting no time licking his wounds, Buffett said, in that same May 2018 CNBC interview, that Berkshire Hathaway bought 75 million more Apple shares, adding to its already huge stake at the time of 165.3 million shares. In a statement to CNBC then, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is "thrilled to have Warren and Berkshire Hathaway as a major investor." Cook added, "On a personal level, I've always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice."

Berkshire buys small Apple stake in 2016, then goes big

Berkshire Hathaway, through one of Buffett's lieutenants, bought its first 10 million Apple shares in May 2016. In February 2017, Buffett, who didn't even personally own an iPhone, told CNBC that Berkshire added almost 76 million Apple shares to its holdings the prior month. "Apple strikes me as having quite a sticky product, and an enormously useful product to people that use it," Buffett told CNBC. Buffett also said in February 2017 that he was more certain about Apple's future than that of IBM. Five months later, he said he lost confidence in IBM. "When it got above $180 we actually sold a reasonable amount of stock," he said at the time. About a year later, he was out of IBM completely.

Apple is Berkshire's most valuable holding at $72 billion

How Buffett become one of the richest in the world