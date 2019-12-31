Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

The Dow rose 76.30 points, or 0.27% to end the day at 28,538.44. The S&P 500 was up 0.29% to 3,230.78. The Nasdaq Composite ended the day up 0.30% at 8,972.60. Stocks traded in a tight range for most of Tuesday's session as Wall Street wrapped up a banner year.
Wall Street ended the year on with a slight gain in the final moments of trading. Earlier in the day, investors received news on the U.S.-China trade front. President Donald Trump announced he will sign phase one of the U.S.-China trade deal on Jan. 15. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched their biggest one-year gains since 2013. Tuesday also marked the last trading day of the decade, with the S&P 500 notching a gain of more than 188% in that time.
Apple shares rose 0.73% while Mylan gained 3.45% and was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500. Meanwhile, shares of Chinese electric vehicle company NIO jumped 8.06% after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from outperform.
Thursday's market session will feature the release of jobless claims and manufacturing data. Also, it will be the first trading day of the new year.