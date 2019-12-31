Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on Dec. 13, 2019. Wang Ying | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76 points

The Dow rose 76.30 points, or 0.27% to end the day at 28,538.44. The S&P 500 was up 0.29% to 3,230.78. The Nasdaq Composite ended the day up 0.30% at 8,972.60. Stocks traded in a tight range for most of Tuesday's session as Wall Street wrapped up a banner year.

Street ends blockbuster 2019 with a slight gain

Wall Street ended the year on with a slight gain in the final moments of trading. Earlier in the day, investors received news on the U.S.-China trade front. President Donald Trump announced he will sign phase one of the U.S.-China trade deal on Jan. 15. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched their biggest one-year gains since 2013. Tuesday also marked the last trading day of the decade, with the S&P 500 notching a gain of more than 188% in that time.

Apple rises slightly, Mylan leads

Apple shares rose 0.73% while Mylan gained 3.45% and was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500. Meanwhile, shares of Chinese electric vehicle company NIO jumped 8.06% after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from outperform.

What happens next?