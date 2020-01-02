The real 'Catch Me If You Can' con artist says this classic scam is making a comeback

Frank Abagnale has seen a lot of scams.

And it is his job to stay up-to-date on how con artists work.

But in the last couple of years, Abagnale has found himself dusting off some of his old lecture materials about a type of physical forgery that he thought died out over 20 years ago.

Abagnale, 71, is the author of "Scam Me If You Can" and was famously portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2002 movie "Catch Me If You Can." He now works as a private consultant, author and public speaker with the goal of preventing fraud.

He has worked with the FBI for four decades and teaches that every scam, old or new, revolves around getting money or information. With the rise the internet, scammers have more ways than ever to get both. Yet not every criminal can take advantage of data leaks or people with poor password management.

"There are a lot of criminals that really can't deal with digital crimes," says Abagnale. "They don't have the intelligence to deal with cyber crime so they go back to what works."

Check out this video to learn what forgery Abagnale says is making a comeback and what you need to do to protect yourself.

More from Invest in You:

What hiring managers want to see in your social profile

The secret to getting your resume past the robot rejections

These people in their 30s are doing a simple thing to get rich

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.