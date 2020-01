Democratic presidential candidate, author Marianne Williamson addresses the audience at the Environmental Justice Presidential Candidate Forum at South Carolina State University on November 8, 2019 in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Self-help guru Marianne Williamson has laid off her entire campaign staff, NBC News reported Thursday.

Williamson's former campaign manager Patricia Ewing and former New Hampshire state director Paul Hodes confirmed the layoffs to NBC.

WMUR first reported that the Williamson campaign — which at its height boasted 45 staff members in four states — has had no staffers since Tuesday.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.