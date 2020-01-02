Julian Castro drops out of 2020 Democratic primary race

Julian Castro, former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary and San Antonio Mayor, announces his candidacy for president in 2020 at Plaza Guadalupe on January 12, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.

Former Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary on Thursday, ending a progressive and pugnacious White House bid that emphasized immigration and social issues but rarely made progress in the polls.

Castro made the announcement in a campaign video, which was first published by The New York Times.

"I'm so proud of the campaign we've run together. We've shaped the conversation on so many important issues in this race, stood up for the most vulnerable people, and given a voice to those who are often forgotten," Castro said in the video.

"But with only a month until the Iowa caucuses and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I've determined that it simply isn't our time," he said. "So today it's with a heavy heart and with profound gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president."

A former mayor of San Antonio and HUD Secretary during President Barack Obama's administration, he campaigned on reforming immigration policy and the criminal justice system. He supported "Medicare for all" and climate change initiatives such as the Paris Accord and Green New Deal.

But his progressive campaign never gained traction in the polls. The RealClearPolitics polling average showed Castro consistently mired at the bottom of the field with less than 2% support.

His fundraising operation also lagged behind his competitors. He reportedly raised just $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 — a fraction of hauls raised by pack-leaders like Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Castro, whose twin brother Joaquin is a Texas congressman, often focused on his history as a child of Mexican immigrants and presented himself as the candidate who best represented the Hispanic community.

But his was not a single-issue campaign. He had proposed increasing funding for the health care, education and housing of indigenous peoples, along with establishing a White House Council on Indigenous Communities.

He also pushed an animal welfare plan that would make animal abuse a federal crime, end the euthanasia of healthy animals in shelters and improve standards for animal welfare in farming practices.

