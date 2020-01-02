Fed meeting notes, manufacturing data and GM sales: 3 things to watch for Friday

Here's what you need to know about Friday before you hit the door.

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its December meeting on Friday. The central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady last month after three cuts earlier in the year.

The market will likely be looking for hints about what may change the Fed's outlook on rates in the near future. The December "dot plot" of individual member's projections of rates going forward indicated no hike this year, a decision that helped boost markets last month.

The December decision was less contentious than other recent meetings, with all members of the open market committee agreeing to keep the interest rate steady. The committee saw division in 2019, including three dissents in September as hawkish and dovish members argued for different policies.

The Fed minutes may also shine some light on how the central bankers are thinking about the repo market, where the Fed has been active over the last several months in an effort to control overnight interest rates.

The Fed's next meeting is at the end of January. The market is currently pricing in a 94% chance of the bank holding rates steady again, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.