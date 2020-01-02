Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Ford, Wells Fargo, Advanced Micro Devices & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
Canaccord raised its price target on the stock to a street high and said the electric vehicle revolution will gather more speed in 2020.
"We believe the trend towards electrification will only accelerate in 2020. We expect to get a glimpse of this next week when Tesla reports its delivery numbers for Q4, which we anticipate will be above company guidance of 360,000 units for 2019, in comparison to our 368,965 expectation."
Read more about this call here.
Nomura said it sees the semiconductor company getting stronger in 2020 with a steady stream of new products in the pipeline.
"We expect AMD to continue strengthening its competitive position in 2020 through a steady stream of new product introductions on 7nm and 7nm+ technologies, continuing market share gains, ASP increases, revenue growth, and increasing operating leverage. In light of these expectations, we are raising our financial estimates, increasing our target share price to $58 from $40, and reiterating our Buy rating on AMD."
Read more about this call here.