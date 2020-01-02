Skip Navigation
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Ford, Wells Fargo, Advanced Micro Devices & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Canaccord raised its price target on Tesla to $515 from $375.
  • Nomura Instinet raised its price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $58 from $40.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines to outperform from in line.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Labs to neutral from buy.
  • Evercore ISI downgraded Ford to underperform from in line.
  • Baird downgraded Wells Fargo to underperform from neutral.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded BlackRock to overweight from equal weight.
  • Baird named Peloton as a fresh pick.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Capri Holdings and G-III Apparel Group to overweight from equal weight
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gives an update on the next-generation Starship spacecraft at the company's Texas launch facility on September 28, 2019 in Boca Chica near Brownsville, Texas.
Loren Elliott | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

Canaccord raised its price target on Tesla to $515 from $375

Canaccord raised its price target on the stock to a street high and said the electric vehicle revolution will gather more speed in 2020.

"We believe the trend towards electrification will only accelerate in 2020. We expect to get a glimpse of this next week when Tesla reports its delivery numbers for Q4, which we anticipate will be above company guidance of 360,000 units for 2019, in comparison to our 368,965 expectation."

Read more about this call here.

Nomura Instinet raised its price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $58 from $40

Nomura said it sees the semiconductor company getting stronger in 2020 with a steady stream of new products in the pipeline.

"We expect AMD to continue strengthening its competitive position in 2020 through a steady stream of new product introductions on 7nm and 7nm+ technologies, continuing market share gains, ASP increases, revenue growth, and increasing operating leverage. In light of these expectations, we are raising our financial estimates, increasing our target share price to $58 from $40, and reiterating our Buy rating on AMD."

Read more about this call here.