Alphabet legal chief David Drummond dumps $77 million of stock, including all remaining Class A shares

Alphabet Chief Legal Officer David Drummond, who is being investigated by the company for alleged sexual misconduct, has just sold $77 million worth of stock, including all his remaining Class A shares, according to SEC filings released on Thursday.

Drummond sold 28.4 million shares of both Class A and C stock, the filings said. He still owns 67.3 million of non-voting Class C shares valued at about $92 million, as of Friday. The share sales were part of a 10b5-1 trading plan, meaning they were pre-arranged.

It's the third straight month in which Drummond has dumped a significant amount of stock, following sales of over $70 million in November and again in December. The latter sale occurred just before the announced departures of co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. For all of 2018, Drummond sold about $70 million of stock, filings show.

Drummond, an 18-year company veteran, is among the Alphabet executives involved in a probe that resulted from a shareholder lawsuit against the company. Late last year, Alphabet's board launched an investigation into the handling of sexual misconduct claims, including the behavior of Drummond, who has been accused of having inappropriate relationships with employees.

Alphabet didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alphabet shareholders sued the board last January for allegedly covering up sexual misconduct by executives. The lawsuit named Drummond as well as Android co-founder Andy Rubin, who was given an exit package of $90 million by Alphabet after an internal investigation determined that sexual misconduct claims against him were credible.

Rubin denied any wrongdoing in statements at the time of the report but his payout set off a companywide walkout by employees in November 2018. In August, after a former Google employee named Jennifer Blakely published a lengthy post about her relationship with Drummond dating back to around 2004, Drummond said he "never started a relationship with anyone else who was working at Google or Alphabet."

CNBC reported in December that Alphabet received a two-month extension to provide a response to the shareholder lawsuit. The company will have until mid-February to respond to claims but said it has concluded the investigation and will seek mediation, according to court filings.

