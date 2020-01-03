Big Tech will push deeper into finance this year — but avoid the 'headache' of being a bank

Big Tech may want to get into banking this year, but it doesn't want to be your bank.

Google plans to introduce consumer bank accounts later this year in collaboration with Citibank and a California-based credit union. The company wants to piggyback off the financial know-how of its partners, while providing the digital layer through Google Pay.

It's somewhat similar to a move from once of its Silicon Valley peers. In 2019, Apple debuted a credit card that created in partnership with Goldman Sachs. Like Google, the company has left much of the financial legwork to its bank partner while designing the card itself and integrating it with its digital wallet app.

Though their products are different, both firms share something in common: they have no plans to become regulated financial institutions like Citi or Goldman. While Big Tech — a group of companies that includes Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple — will undoubtedly push deeper into finance this year, their progress in banking will be "more of a slow creep than big strides," said Sarah Kocianski, head of research at fintech consultancy 11:FS.

"The big tech firms will continue to add services that are peripheral to banking to their existing offerings, without going full-stack banking," she said. "The headache of getting, and maintaining, a banking license would likely be considered too big a risk for these companies. Instead, they will continue to operate with licensed partners."

In Europe, plenty of online banks from Monzo to N26 have emerged, targeting the wallets of younger, tech-savvy consumers. Singapore and Hong Kong are also in the process of introducing new digital bank licenses to make it easier for tech businesses to offer financial services. Kocianski explained that U.S. tech companies would be put off by becoming banks themselves due to the accompanying regulatory restraints.

That's a view echoed by Accenture's global payments lead, Sulabh Agrawal. The analyst told CNBC it made little sense for tech giants to become banks. He said the return on capital for a tech company is much greater than that of a lender.