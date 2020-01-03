The new-look Fed seems committed to low rates, but will face challenges if one thing changes

The Federal Reserve's policy making body heads into 2020 with a new complexion that, at least on its surface, seems committed to keeping interest rates low for the foreseeable future. In an annual rotation of voting members on the Federal Open Market Committee, Fed presidents Eric Rosengren of Boston and Kansas City's Esther George head to the sidelines. They are two of the FOMC's most noted hawks, or those opposing the central bank's moves last year to lowering rates. In their place will be new members who are expected to apply still more pressure to keep rates low.

The inflation question

"'Don't fight the Fed' is sage advice ... Powell gave the greenlight to investors that there will be no rate hikes for the foreseeable future," Bespoke Investment Group founder Paul Hickey said in a note. "It's also notable that changes to the voting bloc of the FOMC in 2020 will mean more consensus" as the committee's makeup gets more dovish. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans echoed that position, telling CNBC in a Friday interview that he remains concerned about the lack of inflation, which by the Fed's preferred measure is running at just 1.6% excluding food and energy. "I think it's an environment where inflation ought to be rising up to 2%," Evans told CNBC's Steve Liesman. "We really ought to be getting inflation above 2% to show that it's a symmetric objective. If it goes to two and a quarter or two and a half, that would be all right with me."

Evans said he thinks the Fed ought to keep policy where it is until it clearly meets its price stability mandate. Getting the Fed to move from that position, though, may not be as tough as it seems. After all, officials ended 2019 diametrically opposite from where they stood in 2018. Heading into last year, the Fed was forecasting multiple rate hikes and a reduction in the bonds on its balance sheet that was on "autopilot," as Powell stated in late 2018. As 2019 closed, the outlook was for no moves in either direction with a balance sheet increase that ultimately could take the bond portfolio beyond its historic peak. Underscoring both positions was a commitment to data dependence — Powell and his colleagues repeatedly have stressed that the policy is not preset and can always change according to conditions.

More than meets the eye

Should economic growth and inflation in particular pick up, the Fed very well could have to tighten, according to Leuthold Group chief investment strategist Jim Paulsen, who is bullish on 2020 growth and thinks inflation is being underestimated. "The sand on inflation could shift in a hurry," Paulsen said. "When you're playing with a 3.5% unemployment rate and you have full-on policy juice coming from all over the globe like we're in the pit of one of the worst recessions ever, that's quite a combo." Paulsen points to a variety of indicators: inflation as measured by the consumer price index (2.3%), three-month wage inflation (3.1%) and commodity prices, which are still down for the year but off their lows. Trimmed inflation measures from Fed districts that remove volatile items also show around 2%. He added he thinks inflation has only paused, but will catch up to the bull market. "Consequently, the biggest financial risk, and perhaps the biggest potential surprise in 2020, could be an inflation rate that recovers much more quickly and aggressively than expected," he wrote.