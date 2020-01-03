GM's 2019 sales decline on discontinued cars, lower Chevrolet sales

DETROIT – General Motors' U.S. vehicle sales declined 2.3% last year compared with 2018, including a 6.3% year-over-year drop in the fourth-quarter.

GM on Friday said it sold nearly 2.9 million vehicles in 2019, including more than 1 million crossovers for the second year in a row, an increase of 12.7% for the utility vehicles compared with 2018.

The Detroit automaker's results are in-line with analysts' expectations for the company, however greater than the 1% decline expected for the overall industry in 2019.

Sales for the company's Buick, Cadillac and GMC brands were flat or slightly up, while the company's largest brand, Chevrolet, declined 3.8%. Most notably, sales of the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado were down by about 2.6%, including a 7.5% drop for its heavy-duty pickup models.

Production and sales of the heavy-duty pickups were hurt by a 40-day strike by the United Auto Workers union that ended in October and as well as a changeover of the pickup to a redesigned model.

GM's overall sales for the year were also impacted by the discontinuation of several passenger car models, including the Chevrolet Volt, Chevrolet Cruze and Buick LaCrosse.