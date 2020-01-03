'Iran has been overplaying its hand': Oil analysts weigh in on US killing of Iranian general

The U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's top military general has escalated tensions between the two nations and injected fresh uncertainty Friday around geopolitics and financial markets. Analysts weighed in Friday on CNBC, offering their insights into how the death of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani will impact the oil industry and the economy, as well as the potential for further conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

Sadad al-Husseini, former Saudi Aramco executive

While oil prices surged by up to 4% on Friday, Sadad al-Husseini, former executive vice president of exploration and production operations at Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company, Saudi Aramco, said he would not describe the uptick as substantial or sustainable. "I think the markets are pretty well saturated with supply, so we have to wait and see how the situation unfolds," he said. "But currently I wouldn't say that we've had a very strong move." When asked about the threat of Iran retaliating against the U.S. or other actors in the Middle East, al-Husseini said he thought any response from Tehran would be narrowly focused. "I believe the problem is really between the U.S. and Iran at this point. It's not about the oil fields or the other countries in the [Persian] Gulf," he said on "Squawk Alley." "I think Iran has been overplaying its hand ... I don't think they would want to do anything with the other countries in the region. That wouldn't advance or affect their issue with the U.S."

Brian Levitt, Invesco market strategist

Brian Levitt, global market strategist for North America at Invesco, said he does not believe the killing of Soleimani will mark a turning point in the longest economic expansion in U.S. history. It is true that incident and potential responses from Iran can create volatility in the market, Levitt said. But it is important for investors to remember the larger economic narrative, he said. That is, it remains a slow-growth world, monetary policy is still accommodative and equities are cheap relative to bonds, he said. "I'd be very surprised if we look back a year from now or two years from now and say, 'This was the event that ended the elongated business and market cycle,'" Levitt said on "Squawk Box." On Thursday morning, before the news that President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Soleimani, Wall Street pioneer Burton Malkiel told CNBC that he believed an "international shock" would be what caused the next recession.



Paul Sankey and Scott Nations