Samsung just announced budget versions of its flagship phones before Apple's expected cheap iPhone

Samsung on Friday announced two new budget-friendly phones, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which includes Samsung's popular S Pen stylus, and the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Samsung did not announce pricing or release dates for either phone, but they are expected to be cheaper than the flagship versions. It's unclear if they will be available in the U.S.

The phones were announced ahead of CES 2020 and, importantly, ahead of Apple's rumored iPhone SE 2 phone that's expected sometime in the first quarter of this year, according to TF securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a larger 6.7-inch display compared to the 6.3-inch screen on the regular Note 10, and it's smaller and not as sharp as the high-end Galaxy Note 10+, which has a 6.8-inch display. It also has three cameras, including an ultra-wide angle lens for including more people inside a single shot, a regular wide angle and a telephoto zoom lens. It also has a larger battery.