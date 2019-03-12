Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy S10e gives you more bang for the buck than the equivalent iPhone

Earlier this month I took a look at the Samsung Galaxy S10+, the most premium of the current Samsung phones, which are now available to buy. It's a very good phone that's a perfect alternative to Apple's iPhones, but it's also expensive and starts at $999.

You should buy the Galaxy S10e instead.

Samsung didn't cut many corners with this model, and it costs $250 less than the Galaxy S10+. It also gives you more bang for the buck than Apple's iPhone XR, which costs the same -- the Galaxy s10e has a brighter screen, headphone jack and expandable storage.

Samsung's shipments were down last year, just like Apple's, because people have shown they're less likely to spend $1,000 on a new phone. But at $750, and considering all that you get with the Galaxy S10e, I think Samsung's found a nice sweet spot. In fact,Samsung is already seeing success with Galaxy S10 orders.