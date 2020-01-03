Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The Dow slid 233.92 points, or 0.81% to 28,634.88. The S&P 500 fell 0.71% to end the day at 3,234.85. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.79% lower at 9,020.77. Stocks took a hit after jump in oil prices sparked by the assassination of a top Iranian military leader.

The U.S. confirmed late Thursday night it killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani via airstrike, sending crude prices up about 3% amid fears of further escalation in the relations between the two countries. Iran vowed it would retaliate against the U.S. for killing Soleimani, while the U.S. Embassy in Iraq alerted U.S. citizens in the country to leave immediately. Friday was a surprise for investors after the market notched record highs in the previous session. More volatility is expected in the near term, but experts remain sanguine about the market further down the line since they see a major escalation as unlikely.