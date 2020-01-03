Iran retaliation, Ford sales and service sector data: 3 things to know for Monday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the morning that online image board Pinterest Inc. makes its initial public offering on April 18, 2019 in New York City.

Here's what you need to know about Monday before you head out for the weekend.

The dominant story over the weekend will likely be the situation between the United States and Iran.

Oil and safe haven assets climbed on Friday while stocks fell following an airstrike by the United States that took out Iran's top military leader.

Iranian officials have promised retaliation after Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed in Baghdad. Iran has an extensive history of using cyber attacks against foreign governments and businesses.

U.S. leaders have done little publicly to calm the waters, with President Trump tweeting that Soleimani "should have been taken out many years ago." The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad is urging American citizens in Iraq to leave the country immediately.

The U.S. is sending roughly 3,500 troops to the Middle East, though defense officials say the deployment is not a direct response to the killing of Soleimani.

History shows that stocks and oil prices tend to rise in the months following major crisis events in the Middle East, but many analysts were cautious about the stock market on Friday as the world waits to see how Iran will respond.