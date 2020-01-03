Trump tweets after US kills Iranian general: 'Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!'

President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted his first statement responding to American forces' killing of the top Iranian general the night before.

"Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!" the president tweeted. It wasn't immediately clear what Trump meant by the tweet.

On Trump's order, U.S. forces on Thursday launched an airstrike that killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani. Iran vowed to retaliate. The State Department, meanwhile, urged American citizens to leave Iraq. The strike that killed Soleimani took place in Iraq.

Trump had been conspicuously quiet on Twitter since the news of Soleimani's death was first reported. Before his vague Friday morning tweet, Trump had retweeted other people's reactions to the attack as well as a wordless message featuring only a low-res image of the American flag.

The killing sent shock waves through the Middle East and global markets. Oil prices surged and U.S. stock futures slumped Friday morning.

The attack also intensified already-high tensions between the United States and Iran. Soleimani led a special forces unit of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and has been blamed for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and many other across the Middle East.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had blamed Iranian-supported forces for several attacks on bases in Iraq. Pompeo also warned that any future attacks on Americans or U.S. allies would be "answered with a decisive U.S. response."

Trump has also repeatedly vowed that he wants to halt America's "endless wars," particularly in the Middle East.