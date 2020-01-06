Ben Bernanke says the Fed shouldn't rule out using negative interest rates

The Federal Reserve should consider negative interest rates as a potential weapon to fight future economic downturns, former central bank Chairman Ben Bernanke said. In a blog post released over the weekend, Bernanke cited the benefits of at least keeping the option alive to take short-term rates below zero. Doing so, he said, would give the Fed flexibility at a time when its policy toolkit is limited. "The Fed should also consider maintaining constructive ambiguity about the future use of negative short-term rates," Bernanke said in a post released in conjunction with a presentation at the American Economic Association conference in San Diego. The option "would provide useful policy space" particularly with historically low rates already in place.

The comments come as Fed officials are weighing how they will respond to the next crisis while simultaneously evaluating the extraordinary tools they used during the last one. Bernanke helped pioneer the use of near-zero interest rates combined with quantitative easing, the aggressive asset purchases that pushed the Fed's balance sheet past $4.5 trillion as it sought to pull the economy out of the Great Recession. Negative rates, he said, have been used to positive effect elsewhere in the world. In Europe, rates across the spectrum went below zero earlier this year, with about $11 trillion of sovereign debt still possessing negative yields. At one point, the entire German government yield curve was negative.

'Unwise' to 'categorically' rule out