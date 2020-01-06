John Bolton says he will testify in Trump's impeachment trial if the Senate subpoenas him

New National Security Adviser John Bolton listens as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, April 9, 2018.

Former national security advisor John Bolton said in a statement Monday that he is willing to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial if he is subpoenaed by the Senate.

Democrats are grappling with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., over the rules for Trump's eventual Senate trial, which will determine whether he is convicted on the articles of impeachment that the House passed last month and removed from office.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wants McConnell to approve four witnesses in advance — including Bolton — but McConnell has rejected Schumer's demand, saying instead that he wants the trial to closely resemble former President Bill Clinton's.

Bolton, rather than formally agree or decline to participate in the House impeachment process, opted instead to make his decision based on the outcome of a related court case. That case, which involved his former colleague Charles Kupperman, was found by a federal judge in late December to be moot.

"Since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study," Bolton wrote in a statement on the website for his political action committee.

"I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify," Bolton said.

Neither the White House nor McConnell's office immediately responded to CNBC's questions or requests for comment on Bolton's statement.

