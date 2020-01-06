ISM non-manufacturing data, trade deficit and Iran tensions: 3 things to watch for on Tuesday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 21, 2019. Lucas Jackson | Reuters

Here's what you need to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.

ISM non-manufacturing index

The Institute for Supply Management will release its economic index for non-manufacturing businesses on Tuesday, giving the market a look at key service industries that have been the drivers of the United States economy in recent months. The U.S. consumer sector has been key to the economy's steady growth, as measures of manufacturing activity have slowed down amid the trade war with China. The ISM index is calculated such that readings above 50 represent expansion, and readings below 50 represent contraction. Economists polled by Dow Jones have a consensus estimate of 54.3, which would be an increase from the 53.9 reading for November. The ISM's manufacturing purchasing managers' index, released on Friday, came in at 47.2. That marked the lowest reading since June 2009.

Trade balance

The Commerce Department will release the trade deficit numbers for November, and economists polled by Dow Jones expect the deficit to be $43.6 billion. The trade deficit was $42.7 billion in October, the latest month available. That was the lowest reading since 2018. The decline was driven mainly by declining imports, however, as U.S. exports fell by $400 million. The deficit with China made up most of the total, coming in at $27.8 billion. The trade deficit with China was a major talking point for President Donald Trump in the early days of his administration. The U.S. and China agreed to phase one of a trade deal last month.

Iran tensions