Get a front row seat at CNBC's events and hear directly from the visionary executives, innovators, leaders and influencers taking the stage at CNBC's live events series, including Evolve, @Work, and more. Hear the best sound from the fireside chats, keynote talks, and panels, with added, behind-the-scenes commentary from the moderators and interviewers who were on stage at the event, and other CNBC beat reporters close to the action.

Subscribe on Google Play

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Stitcher