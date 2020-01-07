Super Bowl brawl: Trump, Bloomberg will drop whopping $20 million on game day campaign ads

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during a memorial service at the National 9/11 Memorial September 11, 2016 in New York.

Two billionaire businessmen running for president will battle it out for political supremacy during the Super Bowl through pricey TV ads.

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is investing $10 million in a spot that will air during the big game on February 2, an aide to the president's political operation confirmed to CNBC.

Billionaire and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg will also be putting up a TV spot during the contest and that will likely be worth at least $10 million.

While it's unclear whether Trump's ad will be for a full 60-seconds or two 30 second spots combined, word that the president is moving in with an ad comes the same day as Bloomberg's campaign announced their TV buy.

Trump's aide said that they were in discussions with Fox, the network broadcasting the Super Bowl, in the fall and reserved the airtime in December. They paid for the ad space last week.

Politico first reported on the Trump spot.

Bloomberg has spent over $145 million on TV ads, with some taking direct aim at Trump himself. Trump's ads have largely been focused on criticizing Democrats for their impeachment inquiry while touting his accomplishments in office.

Still, Trump hasn't hesitated to demean Bloomberg with a nickname, "Little Michael" and has previously said he would fail in running in the Democratic primary.

Trump and Bloomberg will be going to head to head with their ads during an event that sometimes garners 100 million viewers.

A spokesman for Bloomberg did not respond to a request for comment for this story.