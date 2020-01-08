Boeing 737 passenger plane crashes in Iran, state news agencies report

A Boeing 737 passenger plane with 180 aboard crashed in Iran after take-off, according to Iranian news agencies.

Iran's Fars News Agency reported that the Ukrainian plane crashed due to technical problems after taking off from the Imam Khomeini international airport in Tehran

The plane belonged to Ukrainian Airlines, according to ISNA, another Iranian news agency.

CNBC has not been able to independently confirm the reports.

Boeing shares were lower in extended trading, along with broader U.S. stock futures.

International benchmark Brent crude was up nearly 1.4% at $69.21. U.S. crude futures rose 1.28% to $63.50 a barrel at 12:22 p.m. HK/SIN.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.