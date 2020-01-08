Cowen downgrades Boeing shares: 'Turnaround will take time'

Cowen lowered its rating of Boeing stock to market perform from outperform on Wednesday, citing the extended 737 Max crisis for piling on the company's costs and delaying production.

The note did not mention last night's crash of a Boeing 737-800 in Iran which killed all 176 people on board. That aircraft was not a 737 Max model and operator Ukraine International Airlines said the cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Cowen's downgrade comes a few weeks after Boeing replaced CEO Dennis Muilenburg with board member David Calhoun, a person who Cowen said is "a good choce for CEO." However, the firm said it believes Boeing's "turnaround will take time," as the company is working to re-certify its 737 Max aircraft. Two 737 Max crashed within a few months killed 346 people, resulting in the aircraft being grounded worldwide.

Boeing shares slipped 1.2% in trading from its previous close of $337.28.