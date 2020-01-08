Ghosn speaks out about his escape from Japan, calls reports on the cost 'very, very generous'

Following a secretive escape last week from Japan to Lebanon, former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn publicly defended himself Wednesday — for the first time since his initial arrest in November 2018 — against accusations of financial misconduct and misuse of corporate resources.

Ghosn adamantly denied all charges against him and defended his decision to become an international fugitive by fleeing Japan as a necessity to receive a fair trial and "escape injustice."

"I want to be able to speak, I want to be able to defend myself," Ghosn told CNBC's Michelle Caruso-Cabrera following a more than two-hour press conference in Lebanon. "I want a justice system where attack and defense have the same rights, and it's balanced and let the truth happen. I was in the system where it's not about the truth, it's about winning. It's about confession."

Regarding his escape from Japan, Ghosn declined to provide specifics, saying he did not want to get anyone who helped him in trouble. The plan reportedly included a former U.S. Army Green Beret and the ex-executive hiding in a music equipment case.