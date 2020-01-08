Google hyped its assistant at CES with slides and a ball pit

At CES 2020, Google announced a series of features it plans on adding to Google Assistant. There are some meant to specifically help out families, new privacy options and new ways to interact with language. And Google showed off these capabilities in a mammoth temporary building outfitted with slides and a ball pit.
CNBC was there to check it out — watch the video to learn more.
