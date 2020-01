Neon, a project developed by an independent research group under Samsung named Star Labs, has created a neural network called Core R3 that simulates incredibly lifelike human avatars. The avatars can be used as digital assistants, translators, flight attendants, and whatever else a person or business would want to put a human face to, without having to find a real human. Neon has not launched yet. Watch CNBC's interview with Neon CEO to learn more.