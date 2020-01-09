Financial firms want to make it easier to withdraw retirement savings

Financial firms are trying to help Americans withdraw money from their retirement accounts.

How and when to start such withdrawals is one of the most persistent problems in personal finance and it's only growing more acute as hordes of baby boomers hurtle into their golden years.

Withdrawing money from 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts, taxable brokerage accounts and other piles of savings can be a fraught process for people who've spent perhaps four decades amassing money to live off in their retirement years.

In addition to the psychological challenges of becoming a spender versus a saver, there are several risks and moving pieces that financial experts say make the process of withdrawing assets inherently more difficult than saving and investing.

Retirees must, for example, estimate how inflation may erode savings over time, how long they expect to live and how stock-market performance could affect their portfolios. They must also determine the most tax-efficient way to tap their accounts — it may make more financial sense with any particular withdrawal to use a Roth IRA instead of taxable accounts, for example.

That's in addition to more fun, but perhaps equally challenging, decisions around how to best enjoy retirement and spend one's money — for example, do I want to spend my money traveling or leave most of it to children or grandchildren?

These factors are all in service to one seemingly simple question: How will I get a paycheck in retirement?

"It's a difficult math equation," said Greg Ungerman, a senior vice president at Callan, a consulting firm.

Firms like Charles Schwab and Fidelity Investments are leveraging technology to try making the process easier for retirees. And experts say this is a primary focus for most financial institutions, which recognize the opportunity afforded by the task's complexity and demographic demand.

"There are 10,000 baby boomers retiring every day," said Tobin McDaniel, head of digital advice and innovation at Charles Schwab. "They're trying to figure out how to make their money last."