Trump doesn't believe the Boeing plane crash in Iran was due to mechanical error

Aircraft parts from the wreckage of a Boeing Co. 737-800 aircraft, operated by Ukraine International Airlines, which crashed shortly after takeoff lie on the ground near Shahedshahr, Iran, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he does not believe that the crash of a Ukraine-bound Boeing airliner in Iran shortly after takeoff from Tehran was the result of mechanical error.

"It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood," Trump said of the crash, which occurresd on the same night that Iran launched missile attacks on bases in Iraq that house U.S. and coalition forces.

"Someone could have made a mistake."

"I have a feeling that — it's just some very terrible, something very terrible happened, very devastating," he said.