Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

The decreasing tensions between Iran and the U.S. allowed stocks to resume the bullish trajectory they've taken for the better part of a year. They also allowed investors to turn their attention to strong employment data. The Labor Department said Thursday weekly jobless claims fell by 9,000 to 214,000. Wall Street was also feeling optimistic about next week's signing of the "Phase One" U.S.-China trade deal. Barring another flare-up between Iran and the U.S., stocks could continue to rip higher into record territory.