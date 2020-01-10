US futures point to higher open

U.S. stock index futures were higher Friday morning as world markets rally on the back of easing tensions in the Middle East.

At around 1:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 88 points, indicating a positive open of more than 96 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also higher.

U.S. equities hit record highs on Thursday on the back of the easing tensions. Tech shares outperformed with Apple jumping more than 2%. Chinese data showed Thursday that iPhone sales rose 18% in December in the country.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that the plane that crashed in Iran earlier this week, killing 176 people, was likely brought down by an Iranian missile.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said that he could maybe wait until after the 2020 presidential election to reach the second part of a trade deal with China. Both economic powers are set to meet next week at the White House to sign the first phase of the agreement. The two countries have been at odds over commerce for about two years, when Trump first applied tariffs on Chinese solar panels and washing machines.

Investors will also be busy Friday with different sets of data releases. There will be nonfarm payrolls and unemployment figures due at 8:30 a.m. ET and wholesale inventories are scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

There are no corporate earnings to note.