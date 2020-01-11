Wall Street analysts say invest in these top stocks in 2020 including McDonald's & Facebook

Wall Street analysts say there's no shortage of high quality stocks with upside for investors as 2020 gets underway.

Many analysts named their top picks this week and CNBC looked at the most recent research to find the best picks. Stocks include Verizon, McDonald's, Estee Lauder, Facebook, Simon Property Group, and ViacomCBS.

McDonald's will be at the forefront of marketing and innovation this year, and that's just one reason that Evercore ISI said the company is its top pick in 2020.

The firm said in a note to clients it sees a stronger breakfast focus along with McDonald's first new advertising campaign in many years. In addition, the company is testing out what Evercore says is an "improved premium chicken sandwich."

The company also continues to be innovative on the technical front by launching a digital customer engagement team to better interact with customers.

"As a result, we believe McDonald's offers the most favorable risk/reward in our coverage into 2020," analyst David Palmer said.

Disney, Apple, and Netflix may be getting all the attention in the streaming wars, but there's another media company one analyst says not to overlook.

"With 2020 now upon us, we are making the newly-formed ViacomCBS our top pick," Imperial Capital analyst David Miller said.

While the company continues to produce content for Netflix and Amazon, the firm notes that ViacomCBS has the ability to retain programming for later use on its own platforms such as its over-the-top subscription streaming service like CBS All Access and Showtime.

The firm also praised the company's upcoming movie slate calling it "as good as we have ever seen it" with titles like "Mission Impossible 7" and "Top Gun Maverick" from Paramount.

"We believe investors long this stock will enjoy a number of unique catalysts throughout 2020," the analyst said.

As the election season heats up, Facebook is another top name to watch, according to Canaccord.

The company said this week it would let people see fewer political ads, but it has continued to face criticism after it said it wouldn't fact-check political advertising on the social media giant's website.

Still, Canaccord believes that political advertising spending may give the company a boost leading to earnings beats in 2020. In addition, the firm said it thinks Facebook's Stories, a live video feature, will also lead to more viewing of ads.

"Looking forward, we think Facebook likely has the biggest upside to estimates in 2020, given the ongoing transition to Stories monetization and likely conservative outlook," they said.

Here are other top picks by analysts this week: