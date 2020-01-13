Roku shares jump as Wall Street bets on the company riding Disney and Netflix coattails

People pass by a video sign display with the logo for Roku, a Fox-backed video streaming firm, that held it's IPO at the Nasdaq Marketsite in New York, September 28, 2017.

If Disney, Apple and Netflix are getting a boost from the so-called streaming wars, they are taking Roku up with them, according to multiple Wall Street firms to start the week.

Shares of Roku jumped more than 1% in premarket trading on Monday as analysts said the video platform will ride the wave of new streaming services like Disney+ and Apple TV+, boosting new accounts and the stock.

"Rarely have we seen a company so well positioned to exploit an emerging trend as we believe is the case with Roku and over-the-top (OTT) video consumption," said D.A. Davidson senior research analyst Tom Forte in a note to clients on Monday.

Shares of Roku have rallied nearly 225% in the past 12-months, largely because it is one of the few platforms that lets consumers watch Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix and Hulu, all in one place. While Disney+ added more than 20 million subscribers from its launch in November 2019 to the end of the year, Needham said that brought a bunch of new subscribers to Roku.

"We believe many homes had to buy a Roku stick to allow their TVs to receive Disney+," said Needham's research analyst Laura Martin.