Royal showdown as queen holds crisis talks with Harry and Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II departs in her Bentley car after attending Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on January 12, 2020 in King's Lynn, England.

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth will meet her closest family members for crisis talks Monday, days after Harry and Meghan announced plans to step down as senior royals, provoking a historic rift in the monarchy.

The queen is expected to have talks with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry at her country estate, Sandringham, in Norfolk in the east of England. Meghan reportedly to be joining the talks by phone from Canada.

Discussions will focus on the future roles and responsibilities of the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their shock announcement last week that they wanted to "step back" from royal life, split their time between the U.K. and North America, and to "work to become financially independent."

The announcement, which reportedly provoked hurt and disappointment among senior royals, including the queen, who was not consulted about the move, prompted questions over how involved the couple would be in royal life and duties, as well as how much financial autonomy the couple will have in the future.

At the time, Buckingham Palace issued a terse statement noting that "discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

The queen reportedly asked for the matter to be resolved in days rather than weeks. Harry and Meghan's announcement comes after months of speculation of rifts brewing in the royal family, particularly between Harry and his brother, William, and their wives.