Ex-Treasury official pleads guilty to SARS leaks about former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Russians

A former U.S. Treasury official pleaded guilty Monday to illegally leaking highly confidential documents about suspicious financial transactions of ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort and others to reporters at BuzzFeed News.

The official, Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards, leaked so-called suspicious activity reports, or SARS, about Manafort, his business associate and fellow Trump campaign official Rick Gates, Russian agent Maria Butina, the Russian Embassy in Moscow and a suspected Russian money-laundering entity starting in October 2017, prosecutors have said.

She continued leaking the sensitive documents for the next year.

Edwards, 41, pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to make unauthorized disclosures of SARS during an appearance in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, a week before she was scheduled to go on trial.

Edwards, who had held a senior position in Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, is due to be scheduled June 9 by Judge Gregory Woods, and faces a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison.

The Quinton, Virginia, resident had "hundreds of electronic communications" with a reporter, "many via an encrypted application," according to a criminal complaint filed against her in October 2018.

After Edwards began leaking the documents, the journalist wrote articles which mentioned the details of those reports, the complaint said.