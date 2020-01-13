Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The Dow climbed 83.28 points, or 0.29%, to end the day at 28,907.05. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.70% and 1.04%, respectively, to record highs. Stocks rose as optimism around the signing of the so-called phase one trade deal increased.
CNBC learned through a source that the U.S. was ready to remove the currency manipulator label from China ahead of the Wednesday's phase-one trade deal signing. The news lifted stocks to their highs of the day and helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reach all-time highs. But the rising hopes around U.S.-China trade relations come ahead of a much-anticipated earnings season in which profits are expected to slump. With stocks trading near all-time highs, the market could experience some volatility.
Tesla shares jumped 9.77%, breaking above $500 per share for the first time after an analyst at Oppenheimer hiked his price target to $612 per share from $385 per share. The new price target makes the analyst the biggest sell-side bull on the Street.
Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Chase are among the companies set to kick off the corporate earnings season on Tuesday. Inflation data will also be on investors' radars in the next session. Read more here.