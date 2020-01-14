Best picture nominees for the 2020 Oscars brought in more than $700 million at the US box office

The movies that got Oscar nods for best picture this year brought in more than $700 million at the domestic box office leading up to Monday's announcement of Academy Award nominees, an amount that fell short of last year's total.

Seven of the nine films that were nominated for the top prize, which include "Joker" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," have earned a combined $747.2 million domestically and a total of $1.98 billion globally, according to data from Comscore.

This year's nominees had the fourth-best box office haul in North America in the last decade. It's a decent, but smaller haul than last year's $1.26 billion due to the lack of a big blockbuster feature among the nominees.

This year, Warner Bros.' "Joker" had the largest take of nominated films, garnering $334 million domestically. The next highest grossing film on the list was "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" with $141 million and "Ford v. Ferrari" with $111.4 million.

For comparison, last year's top earner from the Oscar best picture nominees was "Black Panther," which sold $700 million worth of tickets in North America. The next two highest grossing films in the best picture pool were "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "A Star is Born," and each had garnered a little over $200 million.

To be sure, the number of films nominated each year can fluctuate, making a year over year comparison less than perfect. In 2010 and 2011, for example, 10 films were nominated for best picture. In other years only eight were included on the ballot.

The box office totals for 2020 and 2019 include seven films and exclude Netflix movies because the streaming service doesn't release its box office data. For 2020, "Marriage Story" and "The Irishman" weren't include in the Comscore totals, and last year, "Roma" was excluded.